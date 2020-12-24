Digi-Key adds full Raspberry Pi line

December 24, 2020 //By Rich Pell
Digi-Key now authorized Raspberry Pi distributor
Digi-Key Electronics has become an official Raspberry Pi authorized distributor and will carry the full line of Raspberry Pi products.

The full line of products from Cambridge-based Raspberry Pi includes low-cost, high-performance computers and development boards designed to help users of all levels with computing and digital making. More than 36m boards have been sold and used for everything from rapid prototyping to production ready designs, says the company.

The boards and accessories have been adopted across the board from students and makers to startups and established OEMs as a leading provider of low-cost, high-performance computers that people use to learn, solve problems, and create solutions.

"We are excited to offer the entire product portfolio to Digi-Key's customers around the globe," says David Sandys, director of technical marketing at Digi-Key. "Raspberry Pi truly shares our commitment to come alongside engineers around the world and inspire them as they take their innovations from ideation through design and prototyping to production."

Mike Buffham, chief commercial officer at Raspberry Pi adds, "We have continued to see a huge acceleration in the use of Raspberry Pi products across a wide range of industrial applications, so we are very excited to add Digi-Key as an authorized distributor focused on serving the industrial market for us globally. Digi-Key will stock the complete range of Raspberry Pi products, including the recently released Compute Module 4 range, which we believe is ideally suited to Digi-Key's global customers."

Supplier page Digi-Key Electronics

