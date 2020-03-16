Digi-Key becomes UnitedSiC’s global distribution partner

“This partnership focuses on expanding the UnitedSiC product line to an even wider group of power designers by leveraging Digi-Key’s world-class distribution expertise,” said Yalcin Bulut, vice president of global sales and marketing at UnitedSiC. “We will now be able to provide our SiC wideband gap technology to the markets and customers served so well by Digi-Key.”

UnitedSiC develops innovative silicon carbide FET and diode power semiconductors that deliver high efficiency and performance for electric vehicle (EV) chargers, DC-DC converters and traction drives, as well as telecom/server power supplies, variable speed motor drives and solar PV inverters. The products enable an easy transition from traditional FETs to higher efficiency, faster switching and lower RDSon silicon carbide FETs. The UnitedSiC products available through Digi-Key will be especially beneficial to engineers focused on electric vehicles, battery charging, IT infrastructure, renewable energy and circuit protection.

