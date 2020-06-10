Digi-Key Electronics partner with Truphone on IoT connectivity

June 10, 2020 //By Julien Happich
Truphone
Digi-Key Electronics has partnered with Truphone to bring cellular IoT connectivity services to manufacturers worldwide. The partnership will provide customers with connected cellular devices and a fully managed service.

Digi-Key will use Truphone’s state of the art SIM technology, allowing users to connect IoT devices to network providers from the moment they switch their device on. The technology requires no complicated activation process, it is simply connectivity from the touch of a button. The partnership will provide manufacturers of all sizes with industry-leading IoT connectivity services starting with device and application management. The Truphone network supports 2G, 3G, 4G and CAT-M1/LTE-M worldwide – with a single SIM card – and gives every customer access to its IoT Connectivity Management platform. Truphone’s simple prepaid SMS and data plans (which provide coverage in multiple countries across a three-year period) simplify the connectivity process, so manufacturers can focus on what they do best—building their application.

Digi-Key Electronics - www.digikey.com


