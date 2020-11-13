Digi-Key, SnapEDA team on CAD models and symbols

November 13, 2020 //By Peter Clarke
Digi-Key releases 1.5 million SnapEDA CAD models
Digi-Key Electronics is releasing 1.5m CAD models, PCB footprints and schematic symbols developed with SnapEDA

Digi-Key has been working with SnapEDA since 2017 but adding download options on the Digi-Key website helps streamline the process, the companies said.

"Our users love using Digi-Key to find and purchase parts, and they’ve told us they want better integration with SnapEDA models," said Natasha Baker, CEO and founder of SnapEDA.

"By providing CAD models right when engineers are exploring components on the Digi-Key website, we can further streamline the design flow to help better serve engineers."Supported formats include Altium, Eagle, KiCad, OrCad, Allegro, PADS, and DXDesigner. SnapEDA adds millions of parts to its library each year, aided by its computer vision technology such as InstaBuild, and other automation tools. Supported suppliers on SnapEDA include Recom, CUI, TE Connectivity, I-PEX, GCT, CUI Devices, Bel Fuse, Murata, Texas Instruments, ECS, Triad Magnetics, Quectel and Infineon.

www.digikey.com ;www.snapeda.com

