Digi-Key strikes global distribution for Fingerprint Cards AB

Fingerprint Cards AB is a world-leading biometrics company with its roots in Sweden. Its solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch.

“We are excited about the new partnership with Fingerprint Cards,” said David Stein, vice president, global supplier management at Digi-Key. “Biometric authentication is growing as it continues to be implemented into new applications and devices. Digi-Key now offers customers an easy path to develop secure devices with integrated capacitive fingerprint sensor technology.”

Digi-Key Electronics - www.digikey.com