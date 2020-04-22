Digi-Key strikes global distribution for Fingerprint Cards AB

April 22, 2020 //By Julien Happich
Fingerprint Cards
Digi-Key Electronics announced that it has expanded its product portfolio by signing a global distribution partnership with Fingerprint Cards AB, providing Digi-Key customers with standalone, compact biometric fingerprint sensor solutions.

Fingerprint Cards AB is a world-leading biometrics company with its roots in Sweden. Its solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch.

“We are excited about the new partnership with Fingerprint Cards,” said David Stein, vice president, global supplier management at Digi-Key. “Biometric authentication is growing as it continues to be implemented into new applications and devices. Digi-Key now offers customers an easy path to develop secure devices with integrated capacitive fingerprint sensor technology.”

Digi-Key Electronics - www.digikey.com


Quantum computing available via Amazon Web Services

Quantum computing available via Amazon Web Services

Technology News | Jan 26,2020
battery pack

Anglia delivers total battery pack service for untethered electronics

Business News | Jan 27,2020
DesignSpark

DesignSpark new year giveaway: worth over £2,500

Business News | Jan 27,2020
design for manufacturing

eBook explores challenges in design for manufacturing

New Products | Jan 28,2020
cybersecurity

Automotive cybersecurity begins with secure ASIC, FPGA and SoC hardware

Feature Articles | Jan 28,2020
IoT design

“Connected Cloud” IoT design challenge

Business News | Jan 28,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.