Digital manometer is highly accurate and stable

March 31, 2020 //By Julien Happich
manometer
The adoption of pressure sensors in consumer goods and wearables, and their increasing use in industries such as automotive and medical, has led to the need for higher levels of precision pressure measurement for their development and calibration.

The Yokogawa MT300 satisfies the high accuracy measurement and long-term stability requirements of these advanced applications, with multiple models for gauge, absolute and differential pressures. The MT300 makes use of the company’s proprietary silicon based resonant sensor technology, offering the high levels of accuracy and stability required for use as an international calibration transfer standard. The unit has an absolute pressure measurement accuracy of 0.01% with a guaranteed period of 12 months. With an informative, intuitive colour display and a battery powered option, it is well suited for an array of pressure based applications, from ventilation extraction systems to vacuum packaging and even suction cup palletizing. Four models of the MT300 are available for gauge pressure, covering the ranges from 10 kPa to 3500 kPa. The absolute pressure model has a range of 130 kPa, while the three differential pressure models have ranges from 1 kPa to 700 kPa.

Up to four MT300 units can be interconnected and synchronized to a personal computer via GP-IB, USB or Ethernet. This not only eliminates measurement variations due to fluctuating atmospheric conditions but also simplifies the entire automation process.

Yokogawa Europe - https://tmi.yokogawa.com/eu/


vehicle testing

Vehicle testbed to include GNSS stimulation

New Products | Jan 10,2020
Wireless connectivity

Wireless connectivity test set now supports IEEE 802.11ax

New Products | Jan 14,2020
calibration module

Automatic calibration module for RF analyzers

New Products | Jan 14,2020
Power measurement

Power measurement tool for CLEC systems

New Products | Jan 20,2020
programmable DC power

600W programmable DC power in a 224x262x44mm footprint

New Products | Jan 21,2020
noise rejection

Measuring power supply noise rejection in oscillators

Business News | Jan 23,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.