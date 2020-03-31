Digital manometer is highly accurate and stable

The Yokogawa MT300 satisfies the high accuracy measurement and long-term stability requirements of these advanced applications, with multiple models for gauge, absolute and differential pressures. The MT300 makes use of the company’s proprietary silicon based resonant sensor technology, offering the high levels of accuracy and stability required for use as an international calibration transfer standard. The unit has an absolute pressure measurement accuracy of 0.01% with a guaranteed period of 12 months. With an informative, intuitive colour display and a battery powered option, it is well suited for an array of pressure based applications, from ventilation extraction systems to vacuum packaging and even suction cup palletizing. Four models of the MT300 are available for gauge pressure, covering the ranges from 10 kPa to 3500 kPa. The absolute pressure model has a range of 130 kPa, while the three differential pressure models have ranges from 1 kPa to 700 kPa.

Up to four MT300 units can be interconnected and synchronized to a personal computer via GP-IB, USB or Ethernet. This not only eliminates measurement variations due to fluctuating atmospheric conditions but also simplifies the entire automation process.

Yokogawa Europe - https://tmi.yokogawa.com/eu/