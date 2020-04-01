Digital radio chip maker adds Covid-19 links

April 01, 2020 //By Nick Flaherty
Frontier Smart Technologies has added links to its digital radio chips for podcasts around the Covid-19 outbreak.
Frontier Smart Technologies has added links to its digital radio chips for podcasts around the Covid-19 outbreak.

Taking advantage of digital radio infrastructure, Frontier's menu links on the Internet Radio service are only available in countries currently impacted by the outbreak. According to the company, these are Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, China, Denmark, Germany, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, The Netherlands, UK and the US

On the Venice X based radios, the Covid-19 menu appears under the Podcast menu, while on the Venice 6.x / 8 based radios, the menu appears under the Internet Radio -> Podcast menu. These modules use the Chorus 4 single chip digital radio.

The chips also receive digital audio broadcast (DAB) radio stations created to inform people of updates to the Covid-19 situation; for example, Health Info DAB Radio in the UK. Frontier based digital radios will automatically show any new DAB stations without the user needing to perform a new scan.

“We believe digital radio and smart radio can offer support and comfort during this crisis and we will continue to seek out any ways we can help,” said the company.

Frontier Smart Technologies is a pioneer in technologies for digital audio and smart IoT devices with global customers including Bose, Denon, harman/kardon, JBL, Onkyo, Panasonic and Sony. The UK-based company was bought by the Science Group Company in October 2019.

www.frontiersmart.com

Related digital radio articles


RFID transponder

Glass-sealed RFID transponder combines temperature-sensing with ID

New Products | Jan 08,2020
Microwave pulses help reducing error rate in quantum computers

Microwave pulses help reducing error rate in quantum computers

Technology News | Jan 10,2020
Bluetooth 5.0

Bluetooth 5.0 low energy module outputs up to +8dBm

New Products | Jan 14,2020
Chip market declined 12% in 2019, says Gartner

Chip market declined 12% in 2019, says Gartner

Market News | Jan 16,2020
Pathwave

UMS Pathwave ADS PDKs supports electro thermal capability

Business News | Jan 17,2020
RFIDs

Low-cost printed RFIDs perform at ultrahigh frequency

New Products | Jan 20,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.