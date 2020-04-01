Digital radio chip maker adds Covid-19 links

Taking advantage of digital radio infrastructure, Frontier's menu links on the Internet Radio service are only available in countries currently impacted by the outbreak. According to the company, these are Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, China, Denmark, Germany, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, The Netherlands, UK and the US

On the Venice X based radios, the Covid-19 menu appears under the Podcast menu, while on the Venice 6.x / 8 based radios, the menu appears under the Internet Radio -> Podcast menu. These modules use the Chorus 4 single chip digital radio.

The chips also receive digital audio broadcast (DAB) radio stations created to inform people of updates to the Covid-19 situation; for example, Health Info DAB Radio in the UK. Frontier based digital radios will automatically show any new DAB stations without the user needing to perform a new scan.

“We believe digital radio and smart radio can offer support and comfort during this crisis and we will continue to seek out any ways we can help,” said the company.

Frontier Smart Technologies is a pioneer in technologies for digital audio and smart IoT devices with global customers including Bose, Denon, harman/kardon, JBL, Onkyo, Panasonic and Sony. The UK-based company was bought by the Science Group Company in October 2019.

www.frontiersmart.com

