Digital RF step attenuators target Wi-Fi 6 applications up to 8GHz

Vaunix’s LDA-802EH Lab Brick Attenuator is a solid-state, rugged, and yet low-cost 50 Ohm step attenuator, offering bi-directional RF attenuation, an optimal 120 dB of attenuation control across its entire bandwidth up to 8 GHz. It also offers an impressive 0.1 dB step size.

The LDA-802EH is powered and programmed by a USB connection. (Ethernet control available by request.) USB Lab Bricks use a native USB HID interface to avoid the difficulties inherent in using older serial or IEEE-488 interfaces implemented over USB. As a result, users can get to work faster without having to install kernel level drivers and can work within any environment that supports USB HID devices, including low cost embedded computers using Linux or similar operating systems.

Vaunix - www.vaunix.com