Digital twin demo shows critical care capacity

A UK developer has used digital twin technology from a project with Rolls Royce to model critical care that are tackling the Covid-19 outbreak.

Iotics, which has offices in London and Cambridge, has developed the CriticalCare Project to demonstrate how a digital twin of a hospital can provide key real time data. The digital twin can take metadata from ventilator makers and cloud systems to simplify capacity management.

The twin is based around metadata from each hospital in England (rather than the UK), scaling upwards to NHS trusts and down to individual beds. This would give hospital managers the ability to coordinate resources locally and direct patients to available beds and ventilators, while also providing a national view of resources.

“The inability to access, mobilise and utilise data is having crippling effects on the public, first-responders, healthcare services and businesses,” said Robin Brattel, CEO at Iotics. “It is paramount to have access to all relevant data to make informed decisions, so at Iotics we can harness and integrate unstructured data stuck in multiple silos and make it available to the entire COVID-19 response ecosystem. We are currently talking to people at hospital, local and national level as well as other technology partners to see how we can accelerate deployment.”

The technology comes from a digital twin project to model power generation systems at Rolls Royce.

“Following conversations with people in the trusts there was a recognition that one of the challenges of Covid-19 is managing the long tail of the outbreak to manage resources,” said Ali Nicholl at Iotics. ”We created digital data twins of hospitals in an extensive and secure way that provides the capability for anyone working in the NHS to bring in information of whatever matters. For example, its more about monitoring equipment and knowing where it is, at a local and national level, than the individual data”

“A digital twin we believe provides that ability to provide different views of the same data, not copying data into different silos,” he said. “This will provide an easier way