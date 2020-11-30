Digital twin for provisioning industrial IoT nodes

November 30, 2020 //By Nick Flaherty
Digital twin for provisioning industrial IoT nodes
Waylay’s Zero-Code provisioning portal streamlines retro-fitting installation procedures

Belgian IoT automation and analytics software company Waylay has launched a zero-code provisioning portal based on digital twins of equipment for time efficient retro-fitting of legacy systems.

In an ideal world, all equipment would be connected. In reality, millions of legacy machines are locked out of Industry 4.0 solutions because of the prohibitive cost of retro-fitting. Adding connected sensors to equipment is needed to collect IoT data for preventive and predictive maintenance. Waylay provides the zero-code provisioning portal to create digital twin creation without any human intervention.

When retro-fitting equipment, field technicians should install the sensors, pair them, add machine-specific settings and register customer specific requirements, such as threshold settings, notifications, contact data, alarm flows, etc. The often under-highlighted problems of retro-fitting are on-site complexities that maintenance crews discover during installation. A traditional spreadsheet based installation approach often suffers from incomplete provisioning data and manual editing errors and requires in-depth training for the field crew, slowing down roll-out plans. 

The Waylay zero-code provisioning portal is based on resource configuration settings that auto-populate the required input fields, no programming is required. It drastically simplifies the provisioning process whilst enforcing that all mandatory information is provided before the installation process can be completed.

Specific settings such as information that associates sensors to physical equipment can be entered from any end user device, smartphone or tablet. The digital twin - the software equivalent of equipment with its sensor data and analytics - will be initialized automatically and will align with the pre-configured automation rules in the automation platform for monitoring and optimizing the newly connected asset. 

“Waylay takes the organizational nightmare out of the time consuming retro-fitting process to connect legacy equipment,” said Piet Vandaele, CEO of Waylay. “Our zero-code provisioning portal transforms installation processes. Pairing and completion of settings becomes a time efficient exercise and assets can finally get access to Industry 4.0 incentives.”

In October, Waylay


