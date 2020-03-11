Digitizers tackle fast acoustical and mechatronics applications

Offering signal acquisition at rates from 1 kS/s to 5 MS/s, and with 16-bit resolution, the products can be used in almost any application where sensors convert a mechanical property (such as vibration, acceleration, pressure, displacement etc.) to an electrical signal. The eleven digitizers are available in two popular formats: as PCIe cards with 2 to 8 channels and as LXI-Ethernet instruments with 4 to 48 channels. The PCIe cards go directly inside a PC, turning it into a powerful data acquisition system or data logger. The four new models of the M2p.591x series are available with 2, 4 or 8 channels. It is also possible to connect up to 16 cards together to create larger systems with as many as 128 fully synchronized channels. The LXI based products are part of the company’s digitizerNETBOX series. They offer similar capabilities to the PCIe cards but connect to a PC or a system network, via a simple Ethernet cable. Two digitizerNETBOX sizes are available. The small DN2.591 products, which provide 4, 8 or 16 channels, and the larger DN6.591 units, that offer 24, 32, 40 or 48 channels. The compact size of the DN2.591 products allows them to be deployed almost anywhere, even in mobile situations, with an optional 12V / 24V power supply. The high channel density of the DN6.591 units makes them perfect for situations where multiple signals, such as those coming from arrays of sensors, transducers or antennas, need to be acquired and analyzed.

Each channel has its own 16-bit ADC and a fully programmable amplifier with input ranges between ±200 mV and ±10 V. The capability makes it easy to capture small and large signals alike. All channels have programmable input offset for unipolar measurements, as well as selectable input termination (50 Ohm and 1 MOhm). Whenever required, the digitizers can even be configured in single-ended or differential channel measurement modes.