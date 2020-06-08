Dim-to-warm modules delivered as COB LEDs

The Dim-to-Warm modules from Smart Eco Lighting are available either fully equipped with AC technology and ready for direct AC connection or as COB LEDs (chip-on-board) without external switching. They can be controlled with conventional LED dimmers available on the market.

The modules in AC technology can be dimmed in the range between 1600 and 2700K or 2200 and 3000K. Their power output is 4, 6, 8 and 12W and they have a current consumption of 17, 26, 30 and 52mA respectively. They can be connected directly to 230V-AC. With 90 or 95 they have a very high CRI value and therefore guarantee good colour rendering. The modules are immediately available in 19x19, 23x23, 30x32 and 54x27mm sizes. The Dim-to-Warm modules without control electronics (COB) are available in the 7 to 15W range in 12x15, 15.85x15.85 and 20x24mm sizes with a dimmable light colour between 1600 and 2700K, 1700 and 3000K as well as 2500 and 4000K. With these modules, the CRI value is even higher at 97. They can be controlled at voltages of 12 to 18V or 30 to 36V.

euroLighting GmbH – www.eurolighting.de