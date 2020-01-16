Dimmable 1A LED drivers take 6 to 60VDC input

January 16, 2020 //By Julien Happich
LED drivers
Recom’s RCDE-48 series LED driver modules can provide up to 350, 700 or 1050mA constant current to drive strings of up to 15 high brightness LEDs with efficiency up to 97%.

The wide input voltage range of 6 to 60VDC suits 12V, 24V or 48V nominal supply rails and a 0-100% linear analog or PWM dimming input is provided which is compatible with 3.3V logic, making it suitable for IoT nodes or µC dimmers. The Dim pin can also be used as a remote ON/OFF control. The devices can operate to high ambient temperatures (+80°C for the 350mA part) without derating or forced cooling making them suitable for indoor and outdoor lighting applications up to 5000m altitude. All devices feature over temperature protection, UVLO, output open- and short-circuit protection for a high MTBF of 1.3M hours. The modules are available in a standard DIP-24 package 32.1x20.8x12.3mm.

Recom Power GmbH - www.recom-power.com


