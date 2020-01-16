Dimmable 1A LED drivers take 6 to 60VDC input

The wide input voltage range of 6 to 60VDC suits 12V, 24V or 48V nominal supply rails and a 0-100% linear analog or PWM dimming input is provided which is compatible with 3.3V logic, making it suitable for IoT nodes or µC dimmers. The Dim pin can also be used as a remote ON/OFF control. The devices can operate to high ambient temperatures (+80°C for the 350mA part) without derating or forced cooling making them suitable for indoor and outdoor lighting applications up to 5000m altitude. All devices feature over temperature protection, UVLO, output open- and short-circuit protection for a high MTBF of 1.3M hours. The modules are available in a standard DIP-24 package 32.1x20.8x12.3mm.
Recom Power GmbH - www.recom-power.com