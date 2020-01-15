DIN-rail LVDT signal conditioners are push-button-calibrated

Calibration time is now reduced from at least 20 minutes per channel to just a minute or two. The units take power inputs from 15-30 V DC or ±15 V DC and come with more diagnostic features, with a choice of 4 LVDT excitation frequencies and a choice of 6 voltage and 2 current loop analog DC outputs. Thanks to their unique auto-mastering for master/slave operation, the S2A and SC-200 can eliminate beat frequency effects in remaining units even if a master were to fail. The devices also feature an RS-485 digital communications link with an available GUI and are hot swapable. Built-in diagnostics identify LVDT winding failures or cable disconnection.

