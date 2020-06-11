DIN-rail mounted EMC cable shield clamp

June 11, 2020 //By Julien Happich
cable shield
Specialist distributor Foremost Electronics is now making the icotek LFC cable clamp availab, with EMC shield connection for use on the industry standard 30mm DIN-Rail shape C.

The LFC cable shield clamp allows the cable shield to be connected directly to the DIN-Rail while allowing an existing cable clamp to be used for strain relief. This cost-effective EMC shield clamp is easy to use and offers very effective earthing of single cable shields. Key features include space-saving assembly, no tools required, high vibration resistance, large clamping range from 3 to 30mm, large shielding contact area, shield contact and strain relief separated and fits all standard DIN C-rails (16-17mm).

Other icotek EMC shielding products available form Foremost include shield clamps, cable glands, strain relief plates and cable entry systems including the  EMC-KVT-DS, the world’s first split EMC cable gland for preassembled cables which also provides IP54 protection for use in extreme outdoor conditions.

Foremost Electronics - www.4most.co.uk


