DINrail PC with fast graphics and media processing

The Impact-D 100AL is powered by Intel ATOM Apollo Lake series processor technology, offering exceptional performance, extensive expansion, and an operational lifecycle of 15 years, all within a compact and reliable design. Designed to perform in the most demanding environments, the Impact-D 100AL uses a compact fanless design, avoiding dust and particles commonly found in manufacturing facilities. The unit is designed for a standard operating temperature of -20°C to 70°C, with options for -40°C to 80°C, making it suitable for outdoor operations such as transport and video surveillance. Apollo Lake processors provide 4K immersive graphics and fast video acceleration for demanding media output tasks, including in-vehicle use or on-board entertainment. Featuring 64GB SSD memory, it supports up to 8GB DDR3L RAM and runs from +9 to 36VDC input. The unit also comes with cellular and Wi-Fi capabilities for situations requiring off-site connectivity or remote operation.

