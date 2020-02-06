DINrail PC with fast graphics and media processing

February 06, 2020 //By Julien Happich
DINrail PC
Saelig is now stocking Amplicon’s Impact-D 100AL DINrail PC, equipped with an extensive range of I/O ports, offering maximum flexibility as well as impressive graphics capabilities.

The Impact-D 100AL is powered by Intel ATOM Apollo Lake series processor technology, offering exceptional performance, extensive expansion, and an operational lifecycle of 15 years, all within a compact and reliable design. Designed to perform in the most demanding environments, the Impact-D 100AL uses a compact fanless design, avoiding dust and particles commonly found in manufacturing facilities. The unit is designed for a standard operating temperature of -20°C to 70°C, with options for -40°C to 80°C, making it suitable for outdoor operations such as transport and video surveillance. Apollo Lake processors provide 4K immersive graphics and fast video acceleration for demanding media output tasks, including in-vehicle use or on-board entertainment. Featuring 64GB SSD memory, it supports up to 8GB DDR3L RAM and runs from +9 to 36VDC input. The unit also comes with cellular and Wi-Fi capabilities for situations requiring off-site connectivity or remote operation.
Saelig - www.saelig.com


IoT board

IoT board monitors any asset using GPS, LTE-M, and NB-IoT

New Products | Nov 12,2019
switches

Rugged switches for the toughest requirements at Foremost

New Products | Nov 12,2019
MEMS sensor

MEMS sensor solutions target consumer and industrial IoT

New Products | Nov 12,2019
Control unit is easy to program with Node-RED or in C/C++

Control unit is easy to program with Node-RED or in C/C++

New Products | Nov 13,2019
eBook

Mouser’s Big Ideas eBook reviews prototyping options

New Products | Nov 14,2019
Computer-on-Module

Computer-on-Module HPC pinout specs 1.0 to be ratified

Technology News | Nov 14,2019

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.