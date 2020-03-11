Double ridge waveguide electromechanical relay switches up to 40GHz

March 11, 2020 //By Julien Happich
electromechanical relay switches
Pasternack has just launched a new series of Double Ridge Waveguide Electromechanical Relay Switches which perform over broader frequency bands, making them suitable for applications involved with electronic warfare, electronic countermeasures, microwave radio, VSAT, radar, test instrumentation, and research and development.

This comprehensive selection of 12 new double ridge waveguide electromechanical switch models are now available featuring broadband multi-octave frequency coverage spanning 6.5GHz to 40GHz in SPDT and optional DPDT configurations. Designs support WRD-650, WRD-750 and WRD-180 waveguide sizes. Impressive typical performance includes 2.5 dB insertion loss, 80 dB isolation and up to 8.5kW power handling capability. Desirable features include latching self-cut-off actuators, TTL logic, position indictors with manual override, and patented motor drive with arc suppression. These fully weatherized rugged mil-grade packages are designed for 100% humidity exposure across a -40 to +85°C operating temperatures and support an environmentally-sealed quick-connect DC-control connector with mate.

Pasternack – www.pasternack.com


