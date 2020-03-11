Double ridge waveguide electromechanical relay switches up to 40GHz

This comprehensive selection of 12 new double ridge waveguide electromechanical switch models are now available featuring broadband multi-octave frequency coverage spanning 6.5GHz to 40GHz in SPDT and optional DPDT configurations. Designs support WRD-650, WRD-750 and WRD-180 waveguide sizes. Impressive typical performance includes 2.5 dB insertion loss, 80 dB isolation and up to 8.5kW power handling capability. Desirable features include latching self-cut-off actuators, TTL logic, position indictors with manual override, and patented motor drive with arc suppression. These fully weatherized rugged mil-grade packages are designed for 100% humidity exposure across a -40 to +85°C operating temperatures and support an environmentally-sealed quick-connect DC-control connector with mate.
Pasternack – www.pasternack.com