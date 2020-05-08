Double ridge waveguide switches support broadband frequencies up to 40 GHz

They are well suited for applications involving electronic warfare, electronic countermeasures, VSAT, radar, microwave radio, research and development, and test instrumentation.

The new line includes 12 models that feature broadband multi-octave frequency coverage spanning 6.5 GHz to 40 GHz, latching self-cut-off actuators, TTL logic, and position indicators with manual override. They are offered in SPDT and optional DPDT configurations and support WRD-650, WRD-750 and WRD-180 waveguide sizes. These designs feature 80 dB isolation, 2.5 dB insertion loss and up to 8.5kW power handling capability. These fully-weatherized, rugged, mil-grade packages support an environmentally-sealed quick-connect DC-control connector with mate. They are designed for 100% humidity exposure across a -40 to +85°C operating temperatures.

Fairview Microwave - www.fairviewmicrowave.com