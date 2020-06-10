Double-row direct connectors with crimp connection take up to 12A/320V

Designed with crimp connection, Phoenix Contact’s CDDC 1,5 and CDDC 2,5 product series of double-row direct connectors are aimed at applications with a high contact density.
With SKEDD direct connection technology, the connectors can be connected directly to the printed circuit board without tools and without a header. The CDDC 1,5 series with 3.5 mm pitch is designed for conductor cross sections up to 1.5 mm² and enables currents up to 8 A and voltages up to 160 V. The CDDC 2,5 series with 5.0 mm pitch is suitable for conductor cross sections up to 2.5 mm² and 12 A/320 V. Both variants offer 2- to 16-pos. versions for up to 32 connections.
Phoenix Contact - www.phoenixcontact.com