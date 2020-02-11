Double-row PCB connectors

February 11, 2020 //By Julien Happich
PCB connectors
Phoenix Contact has added shielded PCB connectors in 2.54mm pitch to its product portfolio.

Due to their EMC shielding, the DMCC series double-row connectors enable the reliable supply of data and power to devices – also via a single Ethernet cable (PoE). The crimp connectors are suitable for conductor cross sections between 0.14 and 0.75 mm², and are designed for currents up to 6 A/160 V. With their compact size, the 2-pos., four-contact connectors and headers are the solution for applications where space is at a premium. Optional tools enable manual or automated crimping.

Phoenix Contact Ltd - www.phoenixcontact.co.uk


