Double-row PCB connectors

Phoenix Contact has added shielded PCB connectors in 2.54mm pitch to its product portfolio.
Due to their EMC shielding, the DMCC series double-row connectors enable the reliable supply of data and power to devices – also via a single Ethernet cable (PoE). The crimp connectors are suitable for conductor cross sections between 0.14 and 0.75 mm², and are designed for currents up to 6 A/160 V. With their compact size, the 2-pos., four-contact connectors and headers are the solution for applications where space is at a premium. Optional tools enable manual or automated crimping.
Phoenix Contact Ltd - www.phoenixcontact.co.uk