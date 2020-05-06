DSP board targets demanding avionics

May 06, 2020 //By Julien Happich
DSP board
The new VPX 6U Digital Signal Processor (DSP) Board IC-INT-VPX6d is the result of the experience and expertise gained by Interface Concept in the High Performance Embedded Computing (HPEC) field.

The IC-INT-VPX6d is a dual Intel Xeon D-1559 processor-based 6U VPX Single Board Computer, which, when combined with an Interface Concept’s IC-GRA-XMCd COTS XMC graphics mezzanine board, provides users with unparalleled combined video and computing performance in demanding avionics and defense applications.

The compact solution delivers a high performance per wattage rate and is customizable with IPs FPGA implementation (HDLC, sFPDP…). It also comes as a conduction-cooled version.

Interface Concept - www.interfaceconcept.com


display controllers

Feature-rich display controllers target video walls

New Products | Feb 10,2020
4K multiview

True 4K multiview uses AV over IP

New Products | Feb 10,2020
machine learning

Xilinx adds advanced machine learning capabilities to its Pro AV FPGAs

New Products | Feb 10,2020
AURIX-based systems

Hardware-in-the-Loop tests for AURIX-based systems

New Products | Feb 10,2020
Presto buys Denmark's Delta, adds ASICs to portfolio

Presto buys Denmark's Delta, adds ASICs to portfolio

Business News | Feb 10,2020
graphics cards

Matrox to develop embedded graphics cards with Nvidia

New Products | Feb 10,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.