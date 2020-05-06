DSP board targets demanding avionics

The IC-INT-VPX6d is a dual Intel Xeon D-1559 processor-based 6U VPX Single Board Computer, which, when combined with an Interface Concept’s IC-GRA-XMCd COTS XMC graphics mezzanine board, provides users with unparalleled combined video and computing performance in demanding avionics and defense applications.

The compact solution delivers a high performance per wattage rate and is customizable with IPs FPGA implementation (HDLC, sFPDP…). It also comes as a conduction-cooled version.

