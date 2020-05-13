Dual silent switcher delivers low EMI operation

The proprietary Silent Switcher 2 architecture along with spread spectrum frequency modulation ensures PCB layout robustness to achieve ultra-low EMI performance that easily meets CISPR25 emissions. The devices are also differentiated with their stackable-friendly outputs for higher current applications. Outputs can be paralleled to scale up or down the output current based on the system need while optimising thermal performance. This also helps to minimise inventory and qualification time with a single device. For example, the LT8652S provides 8.5A DC from each channel simultaneously or up to 12A on either channel. Synchronising two LT8652S chips can achieve a 4-phase, 34A supply.
