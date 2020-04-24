Dyson pulls out of UK ventilator production

April 24, 2020 //By Nick Flaherty
Consumer equipment maker Dyson says it longer plans to make a new ventilator design for the UK
Consumer equipment maker Dyson says it longer plans to make a new ventilator design for the UK

As expected, Dyson is no longer planning to make ventilator systems for the UK to tackle the Covid-19 outbreak.

The company cites the time taken to get medical approval for the new design by TTP in Cambridge which relied manufacturing from a consortium of partners. The lower demand for ventilators in UK hospitals as the outbreak appears to be under control was also cited as a reason. The manufacturing consortium included excavator maker JCB, and founder Sir James Dyson said the company had spent £20m on the development.

The only ventilators to receive approvals from the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for manufacturing by a consortium are the ParaPac from Smiths Medical and the EH02 from Penlon, both of which are being made by the UK Ventilator Challenge. So far 250 units have been shipped to hospitals, which is a long way from the 10,000 original order, or the 10,000 order that Dyson said it had received.

The UK government has also changed the way it approves ventilators. Designs now have to be submitted to the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) to check that the ventilator meets the ‘Ventilator Challenge’ specification released in March. Then it can be submitted to the MHRA for an exemption from regulations for a fast-track approval. The Penlon EH02, although an existing design with a clear supply chain, had to be adapted to meet the specification.

The government’s Cabinet Office said a number of devices are going through the necessary tests for regulatory approval but no decisions had been made.

Dyson said it might look at overseas opportunities for the design but that would take time to evaluate the options. Several of the largest ventilator manufacturers such as Philips and Medtronics have recently released high volume designs for markets around the world, limiting the opportunities. 


Third-highest chip company M&A year, establishes new normal

Third-highest chip company M&A year, establishes new normal

Business News | Feb 11,2020
Coronavirus prompts ST to pull out of MWC, Embedded World

Coronavirus prompts ST to pull out of MWC, Embedded World

Business News | Feb 11,2020
Coronavirus casts shadow over 2020 business

Coronavirus casts long shadow over 2020 business

Market News | Feb 12,2020
MWC cancelled due to coronavirus concerns

MWC cancelled due to coronavirus concerns

Business News | Feb 12,2020
Embedded World will take place as planned, organizer says

Embedded World will take place as planned, organizer says

Business News | Feb 13,2020
enclosures

IP-rated enclosures come with display windows

New Products | Feb 20,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.