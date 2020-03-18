Easy point-and-shoot IR thermal imaging cameras

These new Fluke infrared imagers are suitable for engineers and technicians new to thermal imaging, allowing accurate non-contact temperature measurement from a safe distance to reveal invisible thermal issues that cannot otherwise be detected.

The TiS20+ is an entry-level thermal imager intended as a troubleshooting tool for electricians, first-line industrial maintenance and HVACR technicians. Able to measure temperatures between –20°C and +150°C, it features a ruggedized 3.5-inch touchscreen and 120x90 infrared detector resolution. The TiS20+ offers exceptional battery life covering over 5 hours of continuous operation, while a sleep mode saves battery consumption between inspection points.

The TiS60+ is a higher-resolution device that helps maintenance teams to identify smaller problems from further away. Also featuring a 3.5-inch touchscreen, it offers 320x240 detector resolution and an extended measurement temperature range from –20°C to +400°C.

Both thermal imagers feature Fluke’s IR-Fusion technology, which automatically captures a visible light image at the same time as each infrared image. The camera blends the two images together, pixel for pixel, so the user can view a full infrared display, full visible light, or various combinations in between — selected by sliding a finger across the screen. The precise location of any thermal issue can then be pinpointed even if the infrared contrast is low and there is little structure to the infrared image.

The TiS20+ and TiS60+ are both compatible with Fluke Connect desktop software, which allows recording and sharing of thermal images in real time via smartphones or tablets, or automatic upload to the cloud. Professional reports can be created in minutes, capturing full radiometric data to support maintenance programmes.

Further time savings are provided by Fluke Connect Asset Tagging software, which scans a QR code on each asset at the time of image capture and automatically sorts the images by asset — potentially eliminating hours of work at the computer manually sorting images one by one.

RS Components - https://uk.rs-online.com