eBook explores challenges in design for manufacturing

In the new eBook, technical experts from Mouser and the electronics industry highlight the challenges facing the design for manufacture (DFM) phase, where engineers begin refining a prototype to be suitable for mass replication. “The Design for Manufacture phase can often be the most challenging point in product development, requiring designers to meet the physical, functional, and budgetary demands for mass production,” said Kevin Hess, Senior Vice President, Marketing at Mouser Electronics. “This latest Engineering Big Ideas eBook provides useful information on the steps necessary to prepare prototypes for replication.” The new Designing for Manufacturability eBook features in-depth articles from industry experts including John Teel, founder of Predictable Designs, a company dedicated to helping companies and inventors develop and launch new electronic products. Teel’s article offers valuable advice on preparing products for regulatory requirements and certifications, while other articles provide information on choosing a manufacturing partner, selecting the best components, and refining designs through continuous innovation.

