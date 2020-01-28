eBook explores challenges in design for manufacturing

January 28, 2020 //By Julien Happich
design for manufacturing
Mouser Electronics’ the third eBook in the Engineering Big Ideas series, Designing for Manufacturability, is part of Mouser’s Empowering Innovation Together program.

In the new eBook, technical experts from Mouser and the electronics industry highlight the challenges facing the design for manufacture (DFM) phase, where engineers begin refining a prototype to be suitable for mass replication. “The Design for Manufacture phase can often be the most challenging point in product development, requiring designers to meet the physical, functional, and budgetary demands for mass production,” said Kevin Hess, Senior Vice President, Marketing at Mouser Electronics. “This latest Engineering Big Ideas eBook provides useful information on the steps necessary to prepare prototypes for replication.” The new Designing for Manufacturability eBook features in-depth articles from industry experts including John Teel, founder of Predictable Designs, a company dedicated to helping companies and inventors develop and launch new electronic products. Teel’s article offers valuable advice on preparing products for regulatory requirements and certifications, while other articles provide information on choosing a manufacturing partner, selecting the best components, and refining designs through continuous innovation.

Mouser Electronics - www.mouser.com


CelLink has used its flexible substrate for a battery pack for electric vehicles

Bosch backs flexible substrate startup CelLink

Business News | Nov 03,2019
laser marking

Customize your electronic enclosures with laser marking

New Products | Nov 04,2019
Researchers in Korea have developed a technology using gallium metal that can soften and change shape when attached to skin.

Gallium shape shifting technology for wearable designs

Technology News | Nov 04,2019
development board

F-RAM development board in stock at RS Components

New Products | Nov 05,2019
silver nanowire

Researchers create silver nanowire interconnects in 3D-printed plastics

Technology News | Nov 05,2019
Project Silica has encoded a digital copy of the film 'Superman' onto a sheet of quartz for long term data storage

Femtosecond lasers enable data storage in quartz

Technology News | Nov 06,2019

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.