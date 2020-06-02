eBook explores energy storage solutions

In Energy Storage Solutions: Saving Power for the Future, subject matter experts from Analog Devices dive deep into key energy storage technologies and their applications across industries including healthcare and automotive manufacturing.

The new eBook from Mouser provides a detailed analysis of the use of battery management technologies in healthcare energy storage systems, explaining how ESS can improve reliability and efficiency in an industry that depends on uninterrupted power supplies. It also features an article on Analog Devices’ iCoupler devices and their suitability for solar photovoltaic applications, with convenient links and ordering information for Analog Devices products such as the ADuM4122 isolated gate drivers. The new eBook also addresses the importance of ESS in electric vehicles, exploring the role of advanced battery formation and test systems in scaling electric vehicle manufacturing. In addition to links and ordering information for twelve ADI energy and power management products, the eBook provides engineers with useful diagrams, infographics, and embedded video content.

Access it at https://www.mouser.com/news/adi-energy-ebook/mobile/index.html

