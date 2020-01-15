ECAD/MCAD synchronization tool ease up team collaboration

Using a patent pending technology, the CAD conversion tool was conceived to provide native bidirectional collaboration and traceability, enabling design teams to work in concert for early communication and data sharing for their mechatronic products. The current state of ECAD/MCAD 'collaboration' typically involves throwing large STEP files over the wall hoping each team can derive the data they need. This results in inaccuracy, miscommunication, delays, and even design re-spins. CADSync is the first and only native, bi-directional conduit between Solidworks and OrCAD/Allegro PCB Editor, providing a connection between ECAD and MCAD domains and eliminating the need for any middleware. CADSync includes a unique PCB toolkit for Solidworks which enables Solidworks teams to work on PCB features in their native design environment, while automatically capturing the data needed to properly specify changes and requirements in Cadence PCB. Since ECAD data is communicated to Solidworks using native solid parts, features, and assemblies, MCAD designers can also easily simulate and manipulate PCB elements in context of the mechanical assembly, which is not possible using traditional interchange format methods.

