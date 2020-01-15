ECAD/MCAD synchronization tool ease up team collaboration

January 15, 2020 //By Julien Happich
ECAD
EMA Design Automation’s CADSync provides a streamlined way to accurately pass high-fidelity design data and changes between Cadence PCB and Solidworks.

Using a patent pending technology, the CAD conversion tool was conceived to provide native bidirectional collaboration and traceability, enabling design teams to work in concert for early communication and data sharing for their mechatronic products. The current state of ECAD/MCAD 'collaboration' typically involves throwing large STEP files over the wall hoping each team can derive the data they need. This results in inaccuracy, miscommunication, delays, and even design re-spins. CADSync is the first and only native, bi-directional conduit between Solidworks and OrCAD/Allegro PCB Editor, providing a connection between ECAD and MCAD domains and eliminating the need for any middleware. CADSync includes a unique PCB toolkit for Solidworks which enables Solidworks teams to work on PCB features in their native design environment, while automatically capturing the data needed to properly specify changes and requirements in Cadence PCB. Since ECAD data is communicated to Solidworks using native solid parts, features, and assemblies, MCAD designers can also easily simulate and manipulate PCB elements in context of the mechanical assembly, which is not possible using traditional interchange format methods.

EMA Design Automation - www.ema-eda.com


Semefab is working with a UK startup on a new transistor architecture called Bizen that uses quantum tunnelling to get a 3x reduction in size and a 5x reduction in manufacturing time

Bizen uses quantum tunnelling for smaller chips

Technology News | Oct 18,2019
verification platform

Hybrid co-verification platform offers automated FPGA partitioning software

New Products | Oct 18,2019
UK government funds ARM to develop security IP

UK government funds ARM to develop security IP

Technology News | Oct 25,2019
Globalfoundries, TSMC resolve patents dispute

Globalfoundries, TSMC resolve patents dispute

Business News | Oct 28,2019
EDA platform speeds fault simulation for safety-relevant chips

EDA platform speeds fault simulation for safety-relevant chips

Technology News | Oct 30,2019
PHY IP

UltraLink D2D PHY IP supports die-to-die connectivity

New Products | Nov 14,2019

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.