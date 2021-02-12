Electric air taxi firm readies for takeoff

February 12, 2021 //By Nick Flaherty
Electric air taxi firm readies for takeoff
Fiat-backed electric air taxi maker Archer has raised over $1bn for the launch of its first system later this year.

Archer has raised $1.1bn from investors including European car giant Stellantis for the launch of its electric air taxi. Stellantis subsidiary Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles will provide composite manufacturing and supply chain support, and United Airlines has also signed a $1bn deal to use the systems.

The merger with an investment firm values US-based Archer at $3.8bn and brings it to the New York Stock Exchange.

Archer’s fully electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft is expected to be capable of traveling distances of up to 60 miles at 150 mph using technology available today. This competes with European air taxi startups such as Lilium and Airbus-backed Vahana CityAirBus as well as Ehang of China.

“Unlocking the potential of new technologies like urban air mobility is a key enabler in creating a broad mobility ecosystem for consumers,” said Mike Manley, Head of Americas at Amsterdam-based Stellantis. “We are proud to deepen our relationship with Archer Aviation through this investment and we look forward to growing our partnership to accelerate a pathway to innovative, sustainable transportation.”

“Electrification within the transportation sector, whether on roads or in the air is the future and with any new and rapidly developing technology, scale is important,” said Doug Ostermann, Vice President and Head of Global Business Development of Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles. “Our partnership with Archer has mutual benefits and will enable innovative, environmentally friendly transportation solutions to be brought to market at an accelerated pace.”

The deal with United is worth up to $1.5bn and the electric air taxi fleet would be used by Mesa Airlines to transport passengers.

“Part of how United will combat global warming is embracing emerging technologies that decarbonize air travel. By working with Archer, United is showing the aviation industry that now is the time to embrace cleaner, more efficient modes of transportation.


Digital twin buy completes Schneider's power platform

Schneider in digital twin buy

Business News | Nov 17,2020
Bytesnap launches EV charger technology division

UK design house launches EV charger technology division

Business News | Nov 18,2020
Wireless charging on the Moon

Wireless charging on the Moon

Technology News | Nov 18,2020
Strikes roll on at STMicroelectronics

Strike calls continue at STMicroelectronics in France

Business News | Nov 19,2020
UK boosts Space-as-a-Service with 10 satellite contract

UK boosts Space-as-a-Service with 10 satellite contract

Business News | Nov 23,2020
The RV-3032-C7 Real-Time Clock (RTC) module from Micro Crystal

Temperature compensated RTC real time clock module has I2C interface

New Products | Nov 23,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.