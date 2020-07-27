Electric Land Rover Defender launches in US

A UK company is launching an electric version of the classic Land Rover Defender in the US.

The NAS-E 4x4 from Twisted Automotive will have a 200 mile range and only 30 will be modified. The company, based in Thirsk, Yorkshire, converts existing Defender vehicles, which stopped being made by Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) in 2016, to electric power. Twisted is not affiliated with JLR.

"As the world moves steadily toward mass electrification, the Californian market has been missing a uniquely stylish electric 4x4 option that can stand out at the beach, off-road and at stoplights with a level of exclusivity and prestige that can only come from the timeless British Defender form,” said Bruce Riggs, COO of Twisted North America.

The NAS-E (North American Specification – Electric) uses a Remy Borg-Warner motor that provides 380Nm (280 pound-feet) of torque and 214 brake horsepower. The NAS-E Plus increases the performance to 420Nm and 320 brake horsepower.

Both vesions of the Land Rover Defender use a 60kWh battery pack with a 22kWh charger, although a higher power fast charger is available.

The EV system management includes Sport, Eco and Off-road modes and there is touch-screen infotainment and navigation as well as rearview camera with wide angle. The eight-channel audio system is designed in Italy and built in the UK specifically for Twisted's Land Rover Defender conversions.

Prices start at $185,000 (£150,000) for the NAS-E and $210,00 for the NAS-E Plus and will take nine months to build.

https://www.twistedautomotive.com/en-US/models/nas-e/

