Electronics coating tech reduces waste, emissions

Many electronic parts require substrates with a copper, nickel or other metal coating. Until now, dipping processes have been used for this purpose, in which the parts to be coated are completely immersed in several solutions. Toyota's technology makes this unnecessary and thus significantly reduces the environmental impact. The amount of solution used, for example, is reduced to about one thirtieth and CO2 emissions to about one third. At the same time, the time required for coating is also reduced.

Toyota, together with Mikado Technos Co . and the Kanematsu Corporation , has developed coating machines for large-scale use. They are not only used in the automobile production of Toyota and partner companies, but are also intended for use in as many industries as possible. Following verification and evaluation at selected companies, commercial distribution is planned from 2023/24.

The new coating technology will make an important contribution to the Toyota Environmental Challenge 2050, which aims to significantly reduce vehicle emissions as well as CO2 emissions at the plants and in sales and logistics.

More information: https://global.toyota/en/newsroom/