Embedded flash memory devices up to 1Tbyte

Sampling now, the devices feature cutting-edge BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory and come in four capacities: 128Gbytes, 256GB, 512GB, and 1 terabyte. The new devices integrate BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory and a controller in a JEDEC-standard 11.5x13mm package. The controller performs error correction, wear leveling, logical-to-physical address translation, and bad-block management for simplified system development. All four devices achieve significantly faster write speeds (more than 2-3X the speed of Ver. 3.0), improved sequential read performance (about 30% over existing Ver. 3.0.) and improves random read performance.
