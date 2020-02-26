Embedded flash memory devices up to 1Tbyte

February 26, 2020 //By Julien Happich
Embedded flash
Kioxia's new lineup of Universal Flash Storage (UFS) Ver. 3.1 embedded flash memory devices is well-suited for mobile applications requiring high-performance with low power consumption.

Sampling now, the devices feature cutting-edge BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory and come in four capacities: 128Gbytes, 256GB, 512GB, and 1 terabyte. The new devices integrate BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory and a controller in a JEDEC-standard 11.5x13mm package. The controller performs error correction, wear leveling, logical-to-physical address translation, and bad-block management for simplified system development. All four devices achieve significantly faster write speeds (more than 2-3X the speed of Ver. 3.0), improved sequential read performance (about 30% over existing Ver. 3.0.) and improves random read performance.

Kioxia - www.kioxia.com


EERAM memory

SPI EERAM memory up to 1Mb slash design costs

New Products | Dec 02,2019
PCM memory

PCM memory can be programmed both electrically and optically

Technology News | Dec 02,2019
Chip market crawled forward in October

Chip market crawled forward in October

Market News | Dec 05,2019
Swissbit

Swissbit opens expanded manufacturing site in Berlin

Business News | Dec 06,2019
data storage

FPGA-based NVMe data storage targets HPC

New Products | Dec 12,2019
recovery

2019 was Down! Will 2020 see a chip recovery?

Business News | Dec 18,2019

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.