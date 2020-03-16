Embedded to Go: Arrow’s digital technology event

March 16, 2020 //By Julien Happich
Embedded to Go
Running from 1-3 April 2020, the Arrow Embedded To Go event will be a virtual technology exhibition with many of the benefits of an on-site event.

Embedded to Go will provide easy access to technical presentations, detailed information on newly launched technology, and direct access to Arrow’s sales and engineering teams.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to obtain one of 3,000 development boards that will be given away free of charge. This initiative starts today.

Arrow Embedded To Go will be accessible through a web browser on any desktop or laptop computer and on tablets and mobile phones. Visitors are required to register to gain access, with no costs involved.

Technical presentations will be accessible as webinars hosted by leading suppliers covering the application of artificial intelligence (AI), IoT and Edge computing, precision measurement, high-performance computing, intelligent condition-based monitoring, and other key trends. Information will also be available in the form of videos and white papers on boards and applications. A dedicated search function ensures easy access and navigation through the rich content on site to find specific topics of interest.

A live chat facility will be available from 09:00 to 17:00 (CEST) each day to enable visitors to interact with Arrow’s engineering team on specific areas of interest. The team can provide advice and guidance on leading edge technologies, including microcontrollers, FPGAs, processors, sensors and wireless subsystems.

“Gaining direct access to guidance on the latest technology developments is not easy during the current challenges associated with global travel and conferences. Arrow is very pleased to be able to share the knowledge and expertise of such a broad range of technology suppliers with engineers everywhere, regardless of their location. It is especially gratifying to be able to serve those who were not able to access as much information from Arrow as they would have liked at the Embedded World show”, said Jörg Strughold, vice president sales, EMEA Components at Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics - www.arrow.com


