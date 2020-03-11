Embedded IoT solutions target rapid prototyping

March 11, 2020 //By Julien Happich
Embedded IoT
Microchip Technology has unveiled its cloud agnostic, turnkey, full-stack embedded development solutions.

From the smallest PIC and AVR microcontrollers (MCUs) for sensors and actuator devices, to the most sophisticated 32-bit MCU and microprocessor (MPU) gateway solutions for edge computing, the company is now making it possible for developers to connect to any major core and any major cloud, using Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or narrow band 5G technologies – all while maintaining a strong security foundation through the support of its Trust Platform for the CryptoAuthentication family. The PIC-IoT WA and AVR-IoT WA boards come with a companion custom built rapid prototyping tool developed in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), helping designers natively connect IoT sensor nodes to the AWS IoT Core service via Wi-Fi. Based on the latest wireless System On Module (SOM), the ATSAMA5D27-WLSOM1 integrates the SAMA5D2 MPU, WILC3000 Wi-Fi and Bluetooth combo module fully powered by the MCP16502 high performance Power Management IC (PMIC). SAM-IoT WG connects the Google Cloud IoT Core with Microchip’s popular 32-bit SAM-D21 Arm Cortex M0+ range of microcontrollers. The Azure IoT SAM MCU based IoT development platform integrates the Azure IoT device SDK and Azure IoT services with Microchip’s MPLAB X development tools ecosystem. The PIC-BLE and AVR-BLE boards are aimed at sensor node devices that connect to mobile devices for industrial, consumer and security applications and the cloud via gateways featuring Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE). Then, the LTE-M/NB-IoT development kit features Monarch chip-based modules by Sequans enabling coverage of IoT nodes and leveraging the latest low power, 5G cellular technology. Each solution is designed to focus on ease of use and rapid development for smart industrial, medical, consumer, agriculture and retail applications, with embedded security in mind.

Microchip - www.microchip.com/IoT


