Embedded World cancels physical show in March, goes digital

October 16, 2020 //By Nick Flaherty
The Embedded World exhibition in Nuremberg has moved to a digital-only show, cancelling its physical presence.

"Unfortunately, the current and evolving landscape of the Covid-19 pandemic has prompted us to make a difficult decision: embedded world 2021 will not take place as an in-person event in the Nuremberg Exhibition Centre," said the organisers.

The digital version, embedded world 2021 DIGITAL, will run for five days from March 1-5 2021.

The virtual format includes digital exhibitor forums and other interactive formats such as company-specific networking tables or space for open discussions. There will also be a 'matchmaking' function to ensure that interested parties find the right exhibitors and vice versa. 

"We remain optimistic about what the future brings and are setting the course for a successful embedded world 2022 in the familiar environment in Nuremberg on March 15-17, 2022," say the organisers.

www.embedded-world.de

