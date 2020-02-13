Embedded World will take place as planned, organizer says

February 13, 2020 //By Christoph Hammerschmidt
Embedded World will take place as planned, organizer says
After the cancellation of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, the organizer of Embedded World confirms that this event will take place. The exhibition management points to a bundle of security measures that have already proven sufficient protection for the participants, it was said.

In a press release, the exhibition management pointed out that since the outbreak of the coronavirus at the beginning of the year, two international exhibitions with more than 150,000 participants had already taken place at the Exhibition Centre in Nuremberg without any health problems resulting from the coronavirus. The preventive measures had "worked excellently", according to the organizer. In addition, the development is being observed very closely and recommendations for action will be published promptly if necessary.

The focus of public interest is on visitors and exhibitors from China, the country of origin of the highly infectious coronavirus. However, there is no reason why trade fair participants from China should not come to the fair. "NürnbergMesse is an international exhibition venue and of course exhibitors and visitors from China also take part in our events," says a separate announcement from the organizer. However, there is probably one exception: the organizer does not expect companies from Wuhan, the center of the pandemic, to be able to participate. This involves about five exhibitors. Overall, the organizer expects significantly fewer visitors from China than last year, but the decline will be around 1% of the total number of visitors. eeNews Europe’s inquiry as to how many exhibitors have so far cancelled their participation in the event due to the coronavirus remained unanswered until the publication of this article.


autonomous

Funding strategic task groups on autonomous systems

Technology News | Nov 15,2019
autonomous

Funding strategic task groups on autonomous systems

Technology News | Nov 15,2019
autonomous

Funding strategic task groups on autonomous systems

Technology News | Nov 15,2019
A micro-radar to be developed by Plextek-DTS will fit on a drone to detect hostile drones in the sky

Project to build drone-based anti-drone radar

Technology News | Nov 15,2019
Smart Secure Platform

Smart Secure Platform standard for IoT

Technology News | Nov 18,2019
FlexIC

PragmatIC releases PDK for new FlexIC Foundry service

Technology News | Nov 18,2019

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.