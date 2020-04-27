EMC line filters shielded in welded enclosure

All WE-CLFS filters have at least 65dB of peak attenuation, and come with UL and VDE certifications, which ensures safety requirements are already factored into the design. With 3 different types available: single stage, single-stage advanced, and two-stage, with options of with a rated current up to 20A. The company is also offering its “Design Your Own EMC Filter” kit, which includes different common mode chokes (CMCs), X capacitors, Y capacitors, and connectors, as well as a booklet including pre-determined filters which eliminate calculations and component selection. This kit will enable the user to assemble a working EMC filter during design. For the off-the-shelf power supply’s radiated emissions, a cable ferrite is the easiest solution. Würth Elektronik’s free component selection tool, REDEXPERT, allows users to sort through all cable ferrites, including parts to fit specific cables, to find the best solution in just a few seconds.

Würth Elektronik - www.we-online.com