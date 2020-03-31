EMI test receiver integrates fast time domain scan as standard

It precisely shows the effects of interference on digital communication systems. The option accelerates CISPR 11 tests on microwave ovens and could prevail for other product tests in the future. The instrument has a measuring range from 1 Hz to 44 GHz. With its high dynamic range and measurement accuracy, it meets the highest requirements in EMI compliance testing and fulfills the most stringent requirements for all relevant EMI standards such as CISPR, EN, MIL STD-461, DO 160 and FCC. The new fast time domain scan (fast TDS) doubles the scan bandwidth, so measurement speed is nearly twice as fast as with a conventional time domain scan. This enables previously unattainable fast measurement times for time-consuming tests with the CISPR detectors quasi-peak and CISPR average. TDS is available free with the actual firmware version V1.70 for the R&S ESW.

The also new R&S ESW-K58 multi CISPR APD measurement option enhances the single amplitude probability distribution (APD) measurement function into a simultaneous analysis of up to 67 channels within a specified timeframe. The option inspects for each channel of a signal the probability of occurring amplitudes. The option offers numerous analysis and display features, including a 3D view. The current CISPR 11 standard allows multi CISPR APD for testing microwave ovens, which considerably simplifies the measurement process. When the method is used in line with the standard for signals with 1 MHz bandwidth, with the R&S ESW can be measured simultaneously up to 20 channels.

Rohde & Schwarz - www.rohde-schwarz.com