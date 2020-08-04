Entry-level oscilloscope targets everyday test

The TBS1000C series has a 7-inch WVGA colour display and offers up to 1 GS/s sample rate and bandwidths from 50 MHz to 200 MHz. The new series features Tektronix’s HelpEverywhere system to provide tips and hints through the user interface.

“It is important that Tektronix is continually providing new and enhanced solutions that help grow and develop the next generation of engineers,” says Chris Witt, vice president and general manager at Tektronix. “We are excited to show our commitment to reimagining our entry solutions offerings through these new and enhanced instruments.”

The TBS1000C Digital Storage Oscilloscope has been developed to provide hands-on learning and simple operation. In addition to a 7-inch WVGA colour display, the graticule has 10 vertical divisions and 15 horizontal divisions to allow more signals to be displayed per screen. The series offers dedicated front panel controls that allow easy access to the most important settings. It also provides new large menus with clearly labelled on-screen information to help users locate data of interest.

The TBS1000C Digital Storage Oscilloscope comes with the Scope Intro handbook embedded directly into the help system. More complex features like Autoset, Cursors and automated measurements can be disabled to allow the learning of basic concepts and an understanding of how the horizontal and vertical controls are used to get the waveform. It also helps users form an understanding of how to use the graticule to measure time, voltage and manually plot/calculate the signal characteristics.

The new TBS1000C Digital Storage Oscilloscope is available globally and is priced from €449 / £389. Each unit comes with Tektronix’s five-year warranty.

