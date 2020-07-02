Ericsson, Getinge partner on ventilator production

Ericsson has been working with a major medical ventilator maker in Sweden to boost production for the Covid-19 outbreak around the world.

Getinge, one of the major global suppliers of mechanical ventilators, has ramped production 160 percent so far this year with the help of R&D and supply chain teams from the telecoms equipment supplier. This has been a major challenge for all the ventolator manufacturers: MANUFACTURERS DETAIL SHIPMENTS TO MEET COVID-19 OUTBREAK

Together with Getinge, the Ericsson team identified several areas where improvements could be made. For example, the gas modules that Getinge was using were vulnerable to disturbances in production and material availability so the Ericsson team helped to modernize and re-design two control boards for the gas modules - key components in all mechanical ventilators.

Next, the team assisted in the purchase of components while also helping to build test systems for increased production capacity: TASK FORCE SEES COVID SUPPLY CHAIN SHIFT

“These are unprecedented times we are living in. The impact of COVID-19 continues to affect us all and our teams are working relentlessly around the world to mitigate the impact as best as we can. The cooperation with Getinge is a good example of how we can use our expertise in product design and apply it towards an important use within health and patient care,” said Joakim Sorelius, Head of Development Unit Networks at Ericsson.

The control board re-design was finalized and Ericsson delivered 40 pairs of ventilator control boards end of May.

