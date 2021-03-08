Ericsson shows record 700MHz 5G link

European telecoms equipment maker Ericsson has teamed with Chinese chip designer Unisoc to show a high reliability, low power 700MHz 5G link for industrial automation applications and the Internet of Things (IoT).

The 700MHz band provides longer range and lower power than the traditional cellular bands at 1800Mhz and above. Ericsson’s demonstration of the a 4x4 multiple in, multiple out (MIMO) antenna system with chips from Unisoc also boosts range and data rates.

Ericsson and Unisoc, a core subsidiary of Unigroup, successfully completed the 5G SA NR 700MHz downlink 4x4 MIMO test compliant with 3GPP R15 specifications. The latest Interoperability Development Testing (IoDT) was carried out at Ericsson Beijing Lab on Ericsson's 700MHz 4T4R wireless network and 5G Customer Premise Equipment with Unisoc's 5G chipset V510 inside.

Based on the 5G CPE with the Unisoc V510 chipset inside and Ericsson n28 frequency band network, the average peak of download rate could reach more than 600Mbit/s. The results of the interoperability test, which were much higher than 700MHz 5G 1T2R commercial mobile phones, broke the record for 5G network downlink peak rate under the sub-1GHz low frequency band, expanding the use of 700MHz 5G and other lower frequencies dow to 400MHz.

"The collaboration between Ericsson and Unisoc on 700MHz 5G NR extends the 700 MHz ecosystem from cellphones to a wider range of terminal forms including CPE, providing more scenarios for the use of 700 MHz in China and the global commercial market," said Peng Junjiang, General Manager of the Research and Development Department of Ericsson in Northeast Asia.

"The successful interoperability test of the downlink 4x4 MIMO in the 700MHz frequency band will support operators to deploy new 5G NR network more efficiently. We will continue to deepen cooperation with Ericsson and accelerate the commercialization of global 5G networks. Together, we will contribute to the growth of 5G industry," said Xia Xiaofei, Vice President of the Unisoc Market Management Department.

