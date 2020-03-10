ESD protection fully supports USB4 standard

Of special interest to engineers designing USB4 and Thunderbolt interfaces, the new device uses Nexperia’s TrEOS ESD protection technology with active silicon-controlled rectification. It combines extremely low capacitance (down to 0.1 pF); extremely low clamping (dynamic resistance down to 0.1 Ω) and very high robustness against surge and ESD pulses (up to 20A 8/20 µs for very fast datalines). The device comes in the ultra-low inductance SOD962 package. The ESD protection diode offers extremely low insertion loss figures of -0.21 dB at 10 GHz and correspondingly low return loss figures of -17.4 dB at 10 GHz. It is suitable for the higher voltage requirements of USB 3.2. This means it can be placed right behind the USB Type-C connector to protect the coupling capacitance as well, while still being backwards compatible to USB3.2.

Nexperia – www.nexperia.com