Ethernet LAN Mux/Demux chip supports signal speeds up to 10Gbps

March 11, 2020 //By Julien Happich
Demux
Diodes Incorporated’s PI3L2500 LAN multiplexer/demultiplexer is what the manufacturer claims to be the industry's first switch designed to enable port switching in next-generation corporate LANs at Ethernet signal speeds of 2.5/5/10Gbit/s.

The PI3L2500 bidirectional mux/demux design enables two Ethernet PHY differential outputs to operate with a single RJ45 connector or enables one Ethernet PHY output to be routed to one of two RJ45 connectors. The PI3L2500 can demultiplex one input port with eight channels to one of two output ports or multiplex two input ports to one output port. The ports are selected using a single SEL input and a power down (PD) input that allows the device to enter a standby mode to save power. The chip draws a maximum active current of just 1.5mA (1.0mA typical) and a standby current of 0.3mA (typical). Three multiplexed channels are also provided for switching status LEDs. The IC features a wide 2GHz signal bandwidth to carry data switching up to 10Gbps, crosstalk and isolation are very low at -35dB, and typical propagation delays are just 0.25ns. The PI3L2500ZHEX is now available in the 42-pin TQFN package.

Diodes Incorporated - www.diodes.com


eBook

Mouser eBook covers new trends in robotics

New Products | Dec 13,2019
Kondou's Matterhorn USB4 retimer chip supports 40Gbit/s video and data for the next generation of USB-C interfaces  

USB4 re-timer silicon to demo in January

Technology News | Dec 13,2019
Ethernet

Real-time Ethernet products are TSN-ready

Technology News | Dec 17,2019
M12 connectors

X-coded M12 connectors approved for use in railway applications

New Products | Dec 17,2019
In-mold electronics

In-mold electronics go into production

Business News | Dec 18,2019
The AiWare3P IP from AIMotive provides embedded neural network acceleration for production L2-L3 automotive chips

Automotive machine learning IP readies for production

New Products | Dec 19,2019

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.