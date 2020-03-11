Ethernet LAN Mux/Demux chip supports signal speeds up to 10Gbps

The PI3L2500 bidirectional mux/demux design enables two Ethernet PHY differential outputs to operate with a single RJ45 connector or enables one Ethernet PHY output to be routed to one of two RJ45 connectors. The PI3L2500 can demultiplex one input port with eight channels to one of two output ports or multiplex two input ports to one output port. The ports are selected using a single SEL input and a power down (PD) input that allows the device to enter a standby mode to save power. The chip draws a maximum active current of just 1.5mA (1.0mA typical) and a standby current of 0.3mA (typical). Three multiplexed channels are also provided for switching status LEDs. The IC features a wide 2GHz signal bandwidth to carry data switching up to 10Gbps, crosstalk and isolation are very low at -35dB, and typical propagation delays are just 0.25ns. The PI3L2500ZHEX is now available in the 42-pin TQFN package.

Diodes Incorporated - www.diodes.com