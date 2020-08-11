eTruck gets remote control

Daimler Trucks’ Japanese subsidiary FUSO has demonstrated remote control of its electric trucks.

The eCanter SensorCollect concept truck was shown at FUSO’s Kawasaki headquarters. Operators walking alongside the vehicle can control the eCanter SensorCollect remotely through a wireless HMI (Human Machine Interface). Fitted with LiDAR, ultrasonic sensors and high-accuracy GPS, the truck can safely perform remotely transmitted commands by detecting people or objects in its vicinity.

These commands include following the operator, halting, avoiding obstacles, and stopping immediately if a person or object comes in close proximity to the vehicle. These eTruck functions are intended to boost the efficiency of refuse collection workers.

As part of the development, FUSO organized various workshops and hackathons with Japanese and overseas universities, as well as collaborations with start-ups, where external participants were also invited.

“Creating innovation is one of the major pillars of Research and Development at FUSO, as it decides long term market leadership. We will continue to develop innovative products to address customer and societal needs with our advanced technologies,” said Aydogan Cakmaz, Senior Vice President and Head of Product Engineering at FUSO.

Over 160 of the eCanter eTruck vehicles are running in Japan, Europe and USA. In Europe, the FUSO eCanter is already operating in eleven cities in Germany, the UK, France, Portugal and Ireland.

