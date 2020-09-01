ETSI extends IoT interoperability specifications to new areas

The ETSI Smart Applications REFerence (SAREF) is intended to enable interoperability between solutions from different providers and within various activity sectors in the Internet of Things (IoT).

ETSI’s SmartM2M technical committee has now added interoperability specifications for applications across the automotive, eHealth, wearable and water domains. These join the six extensions already released for Energy, Environment, Building, Smart Cities, Industry and Manufacturing, and Smart Agriculture and Food Chain. The

The SAREF extensions are structured into two parts, with the first describing the sector and the second focusing on specific use cases as examples. These are designed to evolve with new use cases to meet industry needs and requirements.

“SAREF answers industry requirements for understanding the information carried by the data. It is therefore an essential complement to the ETSI IoT technical specifications landscape, as it integrates the communication protocols and systems with ontology and semantic support. SAREF and oneM2M provide a perfect combination to assure IoT interoperability across business sectors and different protocols,” said Enrico Scarrone, chair of the ETSI TC SmartM2M.

The specifications support the reuse and alignment of concepts and relationships that are defined in existing assets and provide modularity to allow the separation and recombination of different parts depending on specific needs with extensibility for future expansion.

SAREF4AUTO defined in ETSI TS 103 410-7 provides ontology and semantics for the automotive domain and focuses on three use cases: platooning, Automated Valet Parking (AVP) and vehicle environments with Vulnerable Road Users (VRUs).

SAREF4EHAW defined in ETSI TS 103 410-8 provides ontology and semantics for the eHealth/Ageing-well domain and focuses on two use cases: monitoring and supporting healthy lifestyles for citizens, in the current context of COVID-19, and Early Warning Systems (EWSs) for Cardiovascular Accidents.

SAREF4WEAR defined in ETSI TS 103 410-9 provides ontology and semantics for wearable devices. The use case is a healthcare scenario where the wearer is represented by a user equipped with wearable devices whose purpose is to monitor health parameters and inform the user in real time about