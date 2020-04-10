€11m 5G project boost for manufacturing

The two year 5G Enabling Connectivity for Digital Engineering (5G-ENCODE) project from the UK's Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) will look at new business models for private mobile networks in the manufacturing sector. This is the UK government’s biggest investment in 5G for manufacturing to date.
This aims to help industries with new processes to increase precision, quality and safety in manufacturing and the application of future materials will be able to for example, reduce the carbon footprint by reducing fuel consumption.
“We are very pleased the University of Bristol and Smart Internet Lab are making advances in the region's critical infrastructure. We are transferring knowledge to the manufacturing sector and at the same time we are supporting the roll out of 5G to rural Wales,” said Dimitra Simeonidou, Director of the Smart Internet Lab .
The lab is also working on a £5m project for rural networks. The Connecting Communities in the Rural Economy (CoCoRE) project will look at rural connectivity in Wales through a testbed in South East Wales.
This follows the Testbeds and Trials Programme that established University of Bristol’s 5GUK Test Network,