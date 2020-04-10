€11m 5G project boost for manufacturing

The two year 5G Enabling Connectivity for Digital Engineering (5G-ENCODE) project from the UK's Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) will look at new business models for private mobile networks in the manufacturing sector. This is the UK government’s biggest investment in 5G for manufacturing to date.

The project will investigate three key industrial 5G use cases on improvement of productivity and efficiency of composite design and manufacturing; on interactive augmented reality (AR) asset tracking across multiple sites and locations; and on industrial system management.