€1bn deal for graphene battery that charges in 15s

Ultracapacitor maker Skeleton Technologies has teamed with the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology to complete the development of the SuperBattery, a potentially groundbreaking graphene battery that can charge in just 15s.

The fast charging time coupled with hundreds of thousands of charging cycles will help to reduce the strain on lithium-ion battery packs. Skeleton has also signed a €1bn Letter of Intent with a leading automotive OEM to bring the technology to the market.

The key differentiator for the SuperBattery is Skeleton’s patented Curved Graphene carbon material used for the ultracapacitors. “It is actually not more of one than the other but our SuperBattery combines the advantages of ultracapacitor and battery: High surface area Curved Graphene allows for fast charge-discharge, while a specifically developed battery chemistry is able to reversibly store more energy than a pure ultracapacitor could. Combined, they allow for the quick charge and discharge with high energy efficiency, while still exhibiting an increased energy density,” said Taavi Madiberk, CEO of Skeleton Technologies.

”We see Skeleton as a perfect match which fits for our purpose. Skeleton is both flexible and big enough to develop a new process, transfer our knowledge into a product and bring it to the market,” said Maximilian Fichtner, Research Unit leader at the KIT and director at the Helmholtz-Institute Ulm.

“The SuperBattery is a game changer for the automotive industry. Together with Li-ion batteries, they have it all: high energy and power density, long lifetime, and 15-second charging time,” Taavi Madiberk adds.

The company, which has R&D based in Tallinn, Estonia, currently builds its graphene-based ultracapacitors in Germany for Tier One automotive firms and industrial equipment OEMs to truck fleet operators and aerospace prime contractors.

www.skeletontech.com

