Europe leads on post-quantum encryption technology

European researchers are leading the development of algorithms for post-quantum encryption (PQE) that have made it through to the third and final round of the standardisation process.

The Crystals group has post-quantum encryption algorithms in both the public key and digital signature categories of the process run by the NIST security standards body in the US. NIST sees one algorithm out of each category being standardised. The team includes researchers from ARM, NXP Semiconductor, CWI Amsterdam, Ruhr University Bochum, Radboud University in the Netherlands, IBM research in Zurich and ENS Lyon.

There are seven third round finalists, with Crystals-kyber competing with SABER from imec-COSIC at KU Leuven as well as the mainly US Classic McEliece, the open source NTRU developed in the US and the in the public key encryption category. These are all lattice-based algorithms that are less vulnerable to cracking by quantum computers. Classic McEliece is backed by Intel as well as researchers from Chicago, Yale, Oaska in Japan, Fraunhofer in Germany and TU Eindhoven in the Netherlands as well as Inria in France.

In the Digital Signatures, Crystal-Dilthium is competing with Falcon and Rainbow. Falcon is backed by PQShield, a spinout of the University of Oxford, UK while Rainbow is led by researchers out of the University of Cincinnati.

Two weeks ago PQShield emerged from stealth mode, raising £5.5m in seed funding from Kindred Capital, Crane Venture Partners and Oxford Sciences Innovation. Bosch is already using the post-quantum encryption technology.

“With tech giants and startups racing to develop full-scale quantum computers, the question is no longer if, but when they will arrive. These super-powerful machines pose an unprecedented threat, since they will be able to smash through traditional public-key encryption and undermine the security of all sensitive information, past and present,” said PQShield co-founder Dr Ali El Kaafarani.

“Now, our stellar team of researchers, mathematicians and engineers is bringing cutting-edge cryptography solutions out of the research lab