European chip firms concerned over US export controls

The US has instituted unilateral export controls requiring all semiconductors designed or made with US technology to be licensed for export to certain entities. Even though much IC design work is done outside the US, design tools and manufacturing tools from the US are more or less a necessity to complete chips.

ESIA has issued a statement saying that it is concerned that, following the US announcement of 17 August 2020, the export control measures will have "have significant impact and bring disruption to the global semiconductor industry."

ESIA is not the first organization to protest at the US administration's effort to take control of global chip exports. The SEMI and SIA organizations did so back in April (see Semiconductor industry pushes back against US export controls ). ESIA includes both European headquartered chip companies such as Infineon, NXP, STMicroelectronics and X-Fab but also overseas-headquartered chip companies with a significent European presence such as Intel, Globalfoundries, Renesas and Texas Instruments.

"Export controls should be transparent and accountable to serve as tools of global non-proliferation and be multilateral to be effective for that purpose. ESIA would welcome a discussion on export control measures between the US administration and international partners such as the European Union," said ESIA in its statement.

Related links and articles:

www.eusemiconductors.eu

News articles:

Semiconductor industry pushes back against US export controls

US considers taking control of global chip exports

ESIA welcomes European white paper on impact of foreign subsidies