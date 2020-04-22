European exascale project to leverage Arm’s Zeus platform

Taking advantage of the Arm “Zeus” platform, including Arm’s POP IP, on advanced FinFET2 technology enables SiPearl to accelerate its design and ensure outstanding reliability for a very highend offering, in terms of both computing power and energy efficiency, and be ready to launch its first generation of microprocessors in 2022.

SiPearl will be moving forward with the joint project of the 27 academic and industrial members of the European Processor Initiative3 (EPI), the consortium selected by the European Union to support the development of the European microprocessor.

Based on a roadmap closely aligned with the European Union’s goals, SiPearl and its solutions are expected to help drive the development of the European market for high performance computing (HPC), as well as its applications such as artificial intelligence and connected mobility. The EPI aims to ensure Europe retains its technological sovereignty and independence to meet a growing range of increasingly complex strategic challenges: research, health, weather forecasting, energy, defense, chemicals, engineering, cybersecurity, and smart cities.