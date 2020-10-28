European O-RAN plugfests show 4G and 5G field tests

The plugfests were organistede by the leading communications service providers (CSPs) and the O-RAN Alliance with a series of on-site demonstrations in multiple countries.

In a multi-vendor based O-RAN environment, ensuring interoperability will become the network operator’s principal concern. Test equipment provider Viavi was involved in the plugfests with its Test Suite for O-RAN Specifications to validate that all interfaces are working correctly, including the RF, signaling and interoperability, timing and synchronisation.

The plugfest in Berlin, Germany, was hosted by Deutsche Telekom, with demonstrations of radio access equipment from Baicells, Benetel, Foxconn, QCT, Wind River, Wiwynn and other vendors. Viavi provided its TM500 including UE emulation for performance testing and O-DU emulation for O-RU subsystem testing; TeraVM for core emulation and traffic generation; MTS-5800 for transport and synchronization test; and CellAdvisor 5G for RF signal analysis.

In a plugfest in Torino, Italy, hosted by TIM, VIAVI provided the MTS-5800 for timing and synchronization in demonstrations of radio access equipment from Commscope, WNC, Wiwynn and other vendors.

In Madrid, Spain, O-RAN x-haul (fronthaul and midhaul) transport with equipment from multiple vendors used the MTS-5800 for timing and synchronization, and ONT-800 for multi-port transport test.

Airtel’s plugfest in Bengaluru, India, used radio access software and equipment from Altiostar, NEC, VVDN and Xilinx with the TM500-C-5G 5G NR UE emulator and TM500 O-RU emulator for detailed verification of the O-DU’s compliance to the WG4 open fronthaul (C/U/S planes) specification.

In total 34 companies took part at the European branch of the plugfest. With EANTC as the system integrator, supported by engineers from highstreet technologies and the hosting operators, there were: Altran, Astri, Baicells, Benetel, Calnex, Ciena, Cisco, CommScope, Delta, EXFO, Foxconn, Fujitsu, JMA Wireless, Juniper Networks, Keysight Technologies, Mavenir, MTI mobile, ng4T, QCT, Radisys, Rohde&Schwarz, VIAVI Solutions, Wind River, Wiwynn, WNC and Xilinx.

“The joint O-RAN and TIP Plugfest demonstrates the power of community to accelerate the readiness of multi-vendor O-RAN compliant network